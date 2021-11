Grace A. Lovell, 79, of Elwood, passed away peacefully in her home following an extended illness on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

Dunnichay Funeral Home has been entrusted with Grace’s cremation arrangements. A celebration of Grace’s life will be announced in the spring.

To share a memory of Grace or to leave her family a special message, please visit www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com