KOKOMO – Douglas MacArthur Carter Sr., age 79, of Kokomo, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Howard Community Regional Health Hospital in Kokomo with his loving family by his side.

A visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main Street in Tipton. A funeral service celebrating Doug’s life will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bob Miller officiating.

A committal service will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery.

