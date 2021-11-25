Darlene A. Summers, 80, of Frankton and formerly of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Wellbrooke of Westfield.

Family and friends are invited to call from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood chapel.

A funeral service to honor Darlene’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Chaplain Josh Schreiner officiating. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood.

Donations in Darlene’s honor may be given to the Heart of Hoosier Land Humane Society through Dunnichay Funeral Home.

To share a memory or leave a condolence please visit Darlene’s obituary page at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com