Cathy A. Frazee

ALEXANDRIA – Cathy A. (Richards) Frazee, 67, entered into peace and rest on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, from Community Hospital in Anderson.

Services honoring Cathy’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with the Rev. Jerry Young officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The family will receive friends after noon on Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

