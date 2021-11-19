Michael Lee Zimmerman

SEBRING, Fla. – Michael “Mike” Lee Zimmerman, age 70, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Sebring, Fla.

A Celebration of Life will take place in Indiana at later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be mailed to IU Athletic Foundation, IU (Varsity0 Club, 1001 E. 17th St., Bloomington, IN 47408

Arrangements are entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870

