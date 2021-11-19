Mary “Molly” Catherine (Mattingly) Collins, 58, of Tipton, died Nov. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis.

A memorial mass will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 5 p.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 340 Mill Street in Tipton, with the Rev. Dennis Goth presiding.

The family will receive friends at the church from 4 p.m. until mass time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Tipton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 237, Tipton, IN 46072

