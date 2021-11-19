Judith A. Tansy, 80, of Tipton, passed away at 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

Funeral services for Judy will be Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Dennis Goth presiding. The funeral service will also be live streamed at www.young-nichols.com with a link under Judy’s obituary. Visitation will also be Monday from 4 p.m. until service time.

Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to the St. John’s Church Building Fund 335 Mill Street Tipton, Indiana 46072.