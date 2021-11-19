Joseph W. Renie

Joseph William Renie, 71, a former resident of Sharpsville, died at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of the Neuro ICU unit at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for the loving care provided to Joseph and his family during his illness.

In Indianapolis, visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Shirley Brothers Mortuary, 9900 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN.

In Kokomo, funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2002, at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene located at 2734 S. Washington St. in Kokomo, with the Rev. Doug Slack officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Garden Memory Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. until service time.

Memorial contributions in Joe’s memory may be made to the Purdue Men’s Rugby Club, Indianapolis Humane Society and the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation with envelopes available at the service.

Shirley & Stout Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

