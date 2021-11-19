SUMMITVILLE – James Keith Eaton, 89, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson.

Services honoring Jim’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 1 p.m. today, Nov. 20, 2021, in the Owens-Noffze Funeral Home, 1009 W. Walnut St. in Summitville. Pastor Dan Alexander will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville.

The Eaton family will receive friends at the Owens-Noffze Funeral Home in Summitville from noon to 1 p.m. today.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Mike and Connie Owens and staff are honored to care for Jim and serve the Eaton family.

Online condolences may be made at owensmemorialservices.com