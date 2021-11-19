ELWOOD – Donald F. “Donnie” Jenkins, age 68, of Elwood, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home following an extended illness.

A memorial service celebrating Donnie’s life will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with members of his family officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the memorial service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and all visitors are greatly appreciated.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Traumatic Brain Injury Foundation for Wounded Warriors – tbiwarriorsfoundation.com through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.