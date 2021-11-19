SYRACUSE – David William Cotton, beloved son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather passed away in his Brownsburg, Ind. home Nov. 15, 2021.

Cremation will take place at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. State Road 15, Warsaw, Ind.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, Ind.

Memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home with Pastor Mike Beezley of the Clunette United Methodist Church officiating.

Preferred memorials may be given to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, Va. 22203 or http://www.liteinkcj.org/ (LITE in KCJ). To send condolences to the family of David Cotton, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com