Steven Roger Phillips, 60, passed on to eternal life on Nov. 11, 2021, at Majestic Care in Fort Wayne following an extended illness.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Dunnichay Funeral Funeral Home, Elwood chapel. A memorial service celebrating Steve’s life will immediately follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with Father Dennis Goth officiating. Steve will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harvard Brain Tissue Resource Center. https://giving.mclean.org/mclean-brain-bank/.

