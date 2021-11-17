Mildred R. DeLong, 103, of Tipton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton after a long, full life.

A funeral service honoring Mildred’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home in Elwood with her great-grandsons, Nick Durm and Micah Voorhis officiating. Burial will follow in New Lancaster Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral on Thursday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors are greatly appreciated.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the Curtisville Christian Church.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.