SHARPSVILLE – Martin A. Chittum Sr., 72, of rural Sharpsville, died at home Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

It was Marty’s wish to be buried back in West Virginia. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Beverly Hills Cemetery in Westover, W.Va. A memorial service is being planned for later at First Presbyterian Church in Tipton. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Chittum family with Marty’s arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Marty’s memory may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, New York, 10306.