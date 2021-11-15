Patricia Egler

KEMPTON – Patricia “Pat” Egler, 94, of Kempton, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2021 at IU North Hospital.

Services for Pat will be held at noon with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednes-day, Nov. 17 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Creede Hinshaw officiating. Burial will be at Kempton Cemetery.

The family requests that masks be worn while at the visitation and funeral.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Pat to the Tipton High School Band, 619 S. Main St., Tipton, Ind. 46072; Tipton County 4-H Program, 1200 S. Main St., Tipton, Ind., 46072; or a charity of the donor’s choosing.

Pat’s family would like to thank the staff at IU North Hospital and Dr. Michael Harper for their compassionate care.