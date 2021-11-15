June “Arlene” Zent, 82, of Anderson, passed away at her residence following extended health issues on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton.

Funeral service celebrating her life will immediately follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Stein officiating. Burial will follow in the K. of P. – I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton.

To share a memory of Arlene or to leave her family a special message, visit, www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com