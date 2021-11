Janet Brannum, 77, of Kempton passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Century Villa Healthcare in Greentown.

Visitation is scheduled today, Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.

A private family funeral and burial will take place on Wednesday at Kempton Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140 Indianapolis, Ind. 46250.