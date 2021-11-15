Jackie L. Hughes, 67, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel following an extended illness.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood from 3 to 6 p.m.

A service celebrating Jackie’s life will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Roger Gardner officiating. Cremation will follow with burial next to her beloved daughter, Katie to be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital Foundation.

