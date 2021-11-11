Sandra Hood

ANDERSON – Sandra L. “Sandy” (Ferguson) Hood, 78, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Community Hospital in Anderson.

Family and friends are invited to a gathering time on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, noon to 1 p.m. at Noffze Funeral Home in Alexandria. Cremation will follow with private interment in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

