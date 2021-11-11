Penny L. Hunnicutt, 59, of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Community North Hospital surrounded by her loving family following complications from COVID-19.

Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood Chapel.

Funeral services celebrating Penny’s life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Becker officiating. Dress attire be casual because that’s what Penny would want. Burial will follow the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either the American Heart Association or the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

To share a memory of Penny or to leave her family a special message please visit, www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com