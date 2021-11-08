Jimmie P. Casto, 81, of Elwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood chapel.

Funeral service celebrating Jimmie’s life will immediately follow the visitation at 7 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home with the Rev. Amos Carmichael officiating.

Jimmie’s wishes were to be cremated. Later, Jimmie will be laid to rest along the side of his wife, Patsy, in the Phlox Cemetery.

