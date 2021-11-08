Jacqulin Annette Wichmann, a native of Tipton and a resident of Fairhope, Ala., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the age of 60.

There will be a celebration of Annette’s life on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Club at Chatham Hills, 1100 Chatham Hills Blvd., in Westfield. The celebration will take place in the Sky Ballroom.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Annette’s memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html