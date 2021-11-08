Charles Richard Lawrence

Charles Richard “Rick” Lawrence, 64, of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his residence following an extended illness.

Funeral services celebrating Rick’s life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood chapel. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, two hours prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com