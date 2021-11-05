KOKOMO – Robert Ray Collins, 52 of Kokomo, and formerly of Tipton and Marion, died on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at IU Health – Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Following Ray’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. Online condolences may be left for his family on Ray’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Collins family with Ray’s arrangements.

Donations to assist the family with funeral expenses may be made at Fund the Funeral at https://fundthefuneral.com/robert-ray-collins or donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 941 East 86th St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.