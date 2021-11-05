TIPTON – Robert Carl “Bob” Abbott, age 67, of Tipton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at his home surrounded in comfort by his daughters and sister, Michelle.

Bob’s celebration of life service will be private at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with his son-in-law, Chuck Bell officiating. Burial will take place privately at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Good Shepard Food Pantry in Tipton.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.