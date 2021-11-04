Michael T. “Mike” Mohler, 83, of Tipton, died at 11:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at IU Health – North Hospital.

A memorial service for Mike will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor William Salsbery presiding and with military honors provided by the Tipton American Legion and the U.S. Navy. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Masks are required at both the visitation and funeral. The service will be live streamed and available for watching later on Mike’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.

Memorial donations in memory of Mike may be made to the tutoring program at the West Street Christian Church, 132 N. West Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.