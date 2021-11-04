Sally J. Rubush, 87, of Tipton, passed away at 4 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at IU Health Tipton Hospital.

Sally’s funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Dennis Goth presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

The funeral will be live streamed and recorded for watching later on Sally’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for her family.

Memorial donations in honor of Sally may be made to the building fund at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 335 Mill St., Tipton, IN 46072.