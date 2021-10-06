ELWOOD – Robert Lee “Bobby” Hensley, age 65, of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness and numerous health challenges.

A funeral service celebrating Bobby’s life will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner of East Main Street Christian Church, officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army and the Elwood V.F.W. honor guard at the conclusion of the funeral at the funeral home. Following cremation, Bob’s ashes will be buried in the Elwood City Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors are appreciated.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Harmony House Mission through the funeral home.

