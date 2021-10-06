ELWOOD – Lisa Ann (Elsworth) Miller, age 62, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, surrounded by her family at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood following a courageous battle with cancer.

A funeral service celebrating Lisa’s life will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Chaplain Debbie Harmon of St. Vincent Mercy Hospital officiating. Cremation will follow the service, and burial of her ashes will take place in Sunset Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral on Saturday at the funeral home. Health precautions for the health and safety of the family and visitors are appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the St. Vincent Mercy Hospital Foundation through the funeral home.