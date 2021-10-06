ELWOOD – Fireman Mark B. Gillam, age 58, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Ascension – St. Vincent Carmel Hospital following a valiant battle with Covid-19.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home where the Indiana Patriot Guard will provide flag and standing honors for the family. Health precautions and consideration for the safety of the family and visitors are appreciated.

Cremation will follow after all services are completed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hoosier Burn Camp through the funeral home or www.hoosierburncamp.org.

