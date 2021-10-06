Deborah Lynne Heaton

Deborah Lynne “Debbie” Heaton, 58, of Anderson, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson following an extended illness.

Funeral services celebrating Debbie’s life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home Frankton Chapel with the Rev. Roger Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in the K. of P. and I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com