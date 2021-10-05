Robert E. Armstrong

ALEXANDRIA – Robert E. “Bob” Armstrong, 85, entered into rest from his home on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, following a two-year illness.

Services honoring Bob’s life and legacy will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, (today) at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria. The Frankton Masonic Lodge will participate in the memorial service. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The Armstrong family will receive friends after noon today at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

