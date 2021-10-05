Donna J. Crousore

ALEXANDRIA – Donna J. (Jones) Crousore, 85, met Jesus face to face from her residence on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, following an extended illness.

Services honoring Donna’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in the Alexandria First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave., with Pastor Michael Deutsch officiating. Cre-mation will follow the services with private inurnment in the Garden of Serenity Colum-barium Garden in Park View Cemetery, Alexandria.

The Crousore family will receive friends at the Alexandria First Baptist Church after noon Friday prior to the 2 p.m. services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Alexandria First Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.

