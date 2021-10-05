TIPTON – Dannie E. Cox, 73, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie following a brief illness.

Services honoring Dannie’s life and legacy will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with Pastor Joe Brock officiating.

The Cox family will receive friends after 1 p.m. Thursday at Owens Funeral Home until the hour of service.

Graveside services will take place in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Fordsville, Ky. on Saturday. Oct. 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. (CST) under the direction of the Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville, K.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com