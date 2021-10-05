ANDERSON – Bill Whiteman, 75, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from Riverwalk Village in Noblesville following an extended illness.

Services honoring Bill’s life and legacy will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria with Pastor Gary Marcum officiating. Military honors will follow the service. Cremation will then take place.

The Whiteman family will receive friends at the funeral home after 4 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warriors project.

Mike and Connie Owens and staff are honored to care for Bill and serve the Whiteman family.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com