CLEVELAND, Texas – Annie Watson, 50, of Cleveland, Texas, died on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Kingwood, Texas.

A memorial service for Annie will be at 11a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 6688 E. Co. Road 625 North, Twelve Mile, Ind., with Pastor Terri White presiding. Annie will be buried in Union Cemetery near Atlanta.

Her complete obituary can be viewed at www.young-nichols.com. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Watson family with Annie’s arrangements.