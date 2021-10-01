 Skip to content

Sherry Brannock

SYRACUSE, Ind. – Sherry Brannock, 79, of Syracuse, Ind., passed away Sept. 16, 2021 at Miller’s Merry Manor of Syracuse.
Services were held Sept. 21, 2021 with Pastor Brad Cox officiating.
Burial will be in Syracuse Cemetery.

