Sherry Brannock By Editor | October 1, 2021 | 0 SYRACUSE, Ind. – Sherry Brannock, 79, of Syracuse, Ind., passed away Sept. 16, 2021 at Miller's Merry Manor of Syracuse. Services were held Sept. 21, 2021 with Pastor Brad Cox officiating. Burial will be in Syracuse Cemetery. Posted in Obituaries