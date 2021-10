ELWOOD – Lona J Hoover, age 69, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Community Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood Chapel.

Funeral service celebrating Lona’s life will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor Nate Warren officiating.

Cremation will follow.