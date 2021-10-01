ELWOOD – Lewis C. Beeman, age 76, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie following an extended illness.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood Chapel.

Funeral service celebrating Lewis’s life will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home with his great-nephew, Pastor Mike Beeman, officiating.

Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Elwood Animal Shelter.

