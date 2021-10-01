WINDFALL – Iva B. Simpson, 92, of Windfall, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Century Villa Healthcare in Greentown.

Iva’s funeral will be at noon Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton with Pastor John Ankrom presiding. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.

Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to noon.

The funeral will be live streamed and taped for viewing later on Iva’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for her family.