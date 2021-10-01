ELWOOD – Charles S. “Chuck” Frazier, age 73, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson following an extended illness.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood Chapel. Funeral service celebrating Chuck’s life will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home with his cousin John Foor officiating. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Elwood VFW .

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.