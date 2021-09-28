TIPTON – Waylon Lee Jordan entered this world too soon and left just as quickly. He was born on Sept. 24, 2021 at St. Vincent Women’s Hospital in Indianapolis and left this world slightly more than 24 hours later on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 after 23 weeks gestation.

The family has chosen not to hold public services for Waylon. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.

