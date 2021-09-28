Rickie A. Frye, 60, of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, following a brief illness.

Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood Chapel.

Funeral services celebrating Rickie’s life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Pastor Dylan Coston officiating. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Animal Shelter.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.