Lucille (Davies) Barnes, 92, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at her home surround by family members after a long, well-lived life.

A memorial service celebrating Lucille’s life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at East Main Street Christian Church in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.

Burial of her ashes will take place at the Elwood City Cemetery privately at a later date.

Health precautions for the safety of all attendees are appreciated.

Lucille’s arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the East Main Street Christian Church Building Fund through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.