Dennis W. Peace, 63, of Indianapolis and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis following an extended illness.

Dennis’ wishes were to be cremated, and no formal services will be held at this time.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home has been entrusted with Dennis’ final arrangements.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association or the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation through the funeral home.

