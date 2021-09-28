David B. Simmons, 62, of Frankton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Franciscan St. Francis Health in Indianapolis following an extended illness.

Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood Chapel.

Funeral services celebrating David’s life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Pastor David Beeman officiating. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested through Dunnichay Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be shared at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.