Danny J. Cline, 77, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Elwood Health and Living Care Center following a brief illness.

A memorial service celebrating Danny’s life and faith will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Ron Becker officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Main Street Wesleyan Church through the funeral home.

