TIPTON – Robert M. Jay Sr., 91 of Tipton died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side.

A memorial service for Robert will be held at Young-Nichols Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Friday with Pastor Doug Slack presiding.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday.

The service will be live streamed on Robert’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com and be available for viewing later.

Robert will be entombed at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Kokomo with Military Honors at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Jay family with Robert’s arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Robert’s honor may be made to the music ministry at Kemp United Methodist Church, 228 N. Main Street, Tipton, Ind. 46072.