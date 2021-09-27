SUMMITVILLE – Robert E. Jones, 91, former Summit-ville resident passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at his residence in Stuart, Fla. following a brief illness.

Services honoring Robert’s life and legacy will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with Pastor Mark Diemer officiating. Interment with military honors will take place in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville.

The Jones family will receive friends at Owens Funeral Home after noon on Friday in the funeral home prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The American Cancer Society.

Out of respect for personal and public safety, appropriate facial masking, hand sanitation and social distancing are suggested.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com