Patricia L. Rush

ORESTES – Patricia L. “Pat” (Davis) Rush, 87, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, following an extended illness.

Services honoring Pat’s life and legacy will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with Pastors Mark Joyner and Courtley Granger officiating. Interment will follow in the Forrestville Cemetery in Boone Township.

The Rush family will receive friends at the funeral home after noon Tuesday prior to the service.

